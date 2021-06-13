Throwback: When Divyanka Tripathi’s health condition worsened after breakup with Sharad Malhotra

Divyanka Tripathi is a successful actress in the television industry. She will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

and Sharad Malhotra's relationship has always been the talk of the town. Right from their being together to parting ways, both actors hit the headlines. Recently, the actor had also said that he wanted to go on a double date with Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. His statement raised many eyeballs. Both have moved ahead in their life and are now married to their respective partners. But there was a time when the actress was not able to handle her breakup with the actor. It had badly affected her.

They dated each other for nine years and were very popular among the fans. Everyone was waiting for the news of marriage just when the reports started coming in that they have parted ways. Their fans were left heartbroken. In 2015, she gave an interview to The Indian Express and revealed that how much she was affected after her breakup. “I was not able to shoot. I was crying from within and was always falling ill. I suffered from food poisoning and people believed that something is jinxed,” she added.

She also said, “During that fracture period I was handling man things and even completing my work commitments. It was then I realised that if I can handle all these things, a break-up is no big deal.”

Slowly with time, she moved on and got involved in her work. Later she met the man of her dreams Vivek Dahiya and married him on July 08, 2016. Currently, the actress is in Cape Town shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show promo has been released.

