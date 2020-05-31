Throwback: When Erica Fernandes turned Wonder Woman for her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi son Vidvaan; See Pic

Erica Fernandes' throwback picture with her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi onscreen son Vidvaan Sharma is all things cute. Take a look.

Erica Fernandes is one of the cutest and the most talented actresses on Indian Television. Only yesterday, her fans got a piece of good news that her debut show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is all set to make a comeback on TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Yes, the show starring Erica and Shaheer Sheikh will be aired again, and Dev and Sonakshi will spread their magic once again. While the Sony TV drama gave us a hit pair Erica and Shaheer, whose chemistry mesmerized their audience, it also introduced us to a cutie, Vidvaan Sharma.

Yes, we're talking about the little munchkin who played Dev and Sonakshi's son on the show, Shubh Dixit and charmed everyone with his cuteness. The baby entered the second season of the and within moments, the blue-eyed baby stole the hearts of viewers instantly and became the talk of the town. He became the apple of the eye of fans, and people couldn't get enough of his cuteness and charm. While the show is returning to entertain us in this stay-at-home phase, we've got our hands on an adorable throwback picture of the onscreen mother-son duo, aka Erica and Vidvaan.

In the picture, Erica is seen holding baby Vidvaan on her shoulders, as they both smile of a click. While Erica has worn the Wonder Woman t-shirt, baby Vidvaan is seen dressed as Super Man, and they both look extremely cute together. The smile on Erica's face makes it evident that she thoroughly enjoys Vidvaan's company and shares a great bond with him. The cutie-pie is also seen having a gala time with Erica and is making the best of his time. Well, with this picture, we can totally say, they are the best and the cutest Wonder Woman and Super Man jodi to date.

Take a look at Erica and Vidvaan's throwback picture here:

Aren't they too just too adorable? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see the re-run of KRPKAB and enjoy Shaheer-Erica's fiery chemistry again? Let us know in the comment section below.

