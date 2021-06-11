Throwback: When Hema Malini played the role of a goddess in a popular TV show

Hema Malini is popular for playing a variety of roles in cinema, but many don't know that the actress also played this role for a TV show.

Bollywood's 'Dream girl' and legendary actress, Hema Malini, is immensely popular among the masses for beauty and panache. She is highly appreciated for her gracious dance, natural expressions, innocent looks, and her stunning acting chops. Though the actress started her Bollywood career with the movie 'Sapno Ke Saudagar' in 1968, she has also worked in TV shows, before the movies. The beautiful actress has worked in TV shows in the initial phase of her career and also after she started doing movies.

Did you know that Hema Malini made her television debut with the show Rangoli in 1989? Well, the actress also appeared in other TV shows including Yug (1996-97), Kamini-Damini (2004-05), Do Aur Do Paanch, Dancing Queen, Maati Ki Banno. But her most popular role to date which went viral was that of Durga Maa in the TV show Jai Mata Di.

She played the role of Mata Rani on the show, which aired from 1999-2000. It was aired on Doordarshan where she played the lead and also did classical dance for numerous scenes of the show.

The Sholay actress also did a photoshoot as Lakshmi Mata before she was cast for the role. Hema Malini had also shared the photo on her social media stating, “I have been searching for this special photo of myself for many years. It was a photoshoot done exclusively for a Tamil magazine (don't remember the name exactly) but I remember it was shot in AVM studio with Raj Kapoor saab in Sapne Ka Saudagar. I must have been 14 or 15 years old then. I wanted to add this picture to my biography Beyond the Dreamgirl when writer Ram Kamal Mukherjee was writing it. But sadly, we could not find the photo then. I am glad that I finally got it and now I am sharing it with you all.”

See photo-

The shoot was done in the AVM studio.

Also read- Hema Malini reveals her father tried to keep her away from Dharmendra: He didn’t want us to spend time alone

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×