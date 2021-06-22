Throwback: When Himesh Reshammiya’s impersonator made Anu Malik walk out of the Indian Idol audition

Anu Malik and Alisha Chinai walked out of the audition when Himesh Reshammiya’s duplicate left judges unimpressed.

Indian Idol is one of the most successful singing reality show on Indian television. The show has been running for over a decade and is currently making news while being in its 12th season. Himesh Reshammiya who is one of the current judges on the show has recently released his music album called ‘Suroor 2021’, which is a sequel of his first album that came out in 2006 called ‘Aap Ka Suroor’. There was a time during the Indian Idol audition, a contestant came dressed just like Himesh Reshammiya and left the judges completely unimpressed. Judges Anu Malik and Alisha Chinai even walked out of the room.

Salim ‘Devdas’ Ahmed, as he introduced himself from Orissa walked in front of the judges wearing a cap and a leather jacket impersonating Himesh’s fashion sense in the 2000s. He walked in while singing ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’. Alisha Chinai mentioned to Salim that his look was inspired by Himesh but he denied it. Salim said, “Kyun milta julta hai? Main jo hoon, main hoon na (Why should I look like someone else? I am myself).” During his performance, Salim sang ‘Kahin Karti Hogi Woh Mera Intezaar’ from the film ‘Phir Kab Milogi’.

Click here to see the video:

Anu Malik said, “Aap ek gaana gayiye jinki poshaak pehni hai aapne (Sing one song of the singer you are dressed like),” to Salim. Alisha warned him by saying, “But soch lo, poora gaana sunna padega (think about it, we are going to have to listen to the entire song). We are going to be tortured to death.” Salim decided to sing one of the more popular songs of Himesh called ‘Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen’ from Phir Hera Pheri. While he was continuing with his performance, Anu and Alisha left the room leaving behind their co-judges Javed Akhtar and Udit Narayan.

Also Read| Indian Idol: When Farah Khan called Raghu Ram ‘bloody hypocrite’ for getting upset over Anu Malik’s reaction

Share your comment ×