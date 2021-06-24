  1. Home
Throwback: When Hina Khan revealed the real reason for not being part of 'Naagin 5'

Hina Khan’s decision to quit Naagin 5 upset her fans, but she came forward on her live chat and shared reason for leaving the show.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 05:16 pm
The actress Hina Khan is a very prominent name on the television sector.  She earned reputation for her acting from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After the show the actress had taken break from television daily soaps for some time. But the actress was later seen in few episodes of the TV show Naagin. In Naagin 5, the actress Hina Khan acted for few episodes and after that actress Surbhi Chandana took over the role. The leads of the show were Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. Hina Khan’s fans were disappointed by the decision to opt out of show.

The actress later shared the real reason for leaving the show. She had done a live chat in which she shared that, “I had made it pretty clear months ago that I don't want to do television for a while. I still stick to it. Ideally, I didn't want to do the three episodic thing. I wasn't sure whether I should do it as I am exploring a different space. I really can't say no to Ekta and I really really respect her a lot.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

The actress also shared that reason for doing Naagin 5 few episodes, she said, “When she (Ekta) called me herself I couldn't say no. Had it been somebody else, I am openly saying I would have said no. But it was Ekta so I could not. I have a lot of respect for that lady. She is like an inspiration to me.” She added, “I don’t want to do television. I was also offered Naagin 4 as well. Obviously main karna nahi chahti hoon, nahi toh I would have done it but I don't want to do TV.”

Talking about quitting the show, she said, “ I launched the show and I am done with it." She added, " I'd request you not to troll anyone or spread hatred.”

She also shared that she is looking for different work and planning to do films or work in OTT platform. She said “I don’t know if I will do television.”

She also thanked her fans for showering their love and support on her.

