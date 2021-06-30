Throwback: When Hina Khan revealed she used to give 20 retakes for one shot in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Hina Khan rose to fame after portraying the role of Akshara on her debut serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress left the show after 8 years.

has come a long way in her career. Today, she not only enjoys a huge fan following but is also known for her power-packed performance. The actress’s presence on the screen leaves a mark on her fan's minds. Right from playing the role of an obedient daughter-in-law to the negative character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actress has performed every role flawlessly. She made her television debut from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a household name.

She left the show after eight years of playing Akshara. She is still recognised as Akshara among the masses. But do you know that there was once a time when she used to feel nervous before giving a take on the show? Yes, you are reading right. Hina used to give 20 retakes during her initial days of the shooting. She used to be very nervous and scared as this was her first serial. In an interview with The Indian Express, she revealed, “I gave good 15-20 days for first few days. I used to give 20 retakes for one shot. It wasn’t easy. Slowly it improved. And from 20 it became 15, then 10, then 5 retakes.”

Today, she is also seen in Bollywood films and has been winning hearts there also. She has also walked on Cannes red carpet. But she came into the acting field by chance. It was her friends to forced her to give an audition for the show.

Later she also mentioned she laments for staying in the show for eight years. During this time she had missed a lot of big opportunities. She had said that she should have left the show earlier.

Also Read: Throwback: Did you know Hina Khan participated in Indian Idol season 4?

Credits :The Indian Express

Share your comment ×