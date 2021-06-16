  1. Home
Throwback: When Jackie Shroff called Neha Kakkar’s smile ‘biggest sign of peace & love’ in Indian Idol 12

Jackie Shroff made Neha Kakkar blush by complimenting her smile in Indian Idol 12.
985 reads Mumbai
When Neha Kakkar got complimented by Jackie Shroff in Indian Idol 12 Throwback: When Jackie Shroff called Neha Kakkar’s smile ‘biggest sign of peace & love’ in Indian Idol 12
Popular singer and a judge on the reality show Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar recently posted a video where Jackie Shroff, who came on the show as a guest complimented Neha for her smile. Jackie recited poetry when he was asked about sharing a life lesson, where he called Neha Kakkar’s smile a sign of ‘peace and love’. Neha’s reaction was adorable to the compliment as she did not stop smiling and blushing. Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh also reacted to the video in the comment section and wrote, “He’s absolutely Right!!!!” Several fans and followers left their compliments in the comment section.

When Jackie Shroff had come on the Indian Idol 12, Neha mentioned that she is a big fan of the legendary actor, his journey, and his swag. Expressing her admiration for Jackie, she said, “I have been a huge admirer of Dada and his remarkable journey which is from an ordinary person to an inspiring personality of the nation. Dada bolein toh swag.” Popular singer and composer Tony Kakkar also reacted to the video in the comment section and wrote, “Best smile in the world” with multiple heart emojis. Neha’s performance with Jackie on the song ‘Tera Naam Liya’ had gone viral on social media with fans praising her expressions. 

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe’, where he played the character of Disha Patani’s elder brother. He is also portraying the role of an antagonist in Akshay Kumar starrer much-awaited ‘Sooryavanshi’ which does not have an official release date after being postponed twice due to COVID 19.

