Throwback: When Kapil Sharma proposed to Nehha Pendse on screen and wrote a love letter with his blood

The popular comedian once proposed to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Neha Pendse and he joked about having a family with her.

The gorgeous actress Nehha Pendse is a very popular name in the television and films sector. The actress is presently playing the role of Anita in the popular TV comedy show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ The actress is very famous on social media for her exquisite fashion sense and style. The actress has a vast fan following and rules the heart of numerous people all over the country.

But you will be surprised to know that she also rules the heart of this popular comic and TV celebrity. It is true, the popular comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma absolutely adores Nehha Pendse. He has expressed his love for the actress on the sets of the entertainment reality show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma. The actors were hosts of the show and it was by Siddhu.

In one of the episodes of the show, Kapil Sharma starts flirting with Nehha as she comes on the stage. He also expresses his love for her and talked about writing letters for her with blood. Hearing this, Nehha got nervous and advised Kapil to not indulge in any such action. On which Kapil says that she cares for him, and offers to marry in a joking way. And then Siddu ji also laughs and says 'Hasee toh phansi'.

The actress has appeared in many films and TV shows. She started her acting career in 1999 with Sunny Deol and Mahima Chaudhary's film Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi. She has also been part of films like Daag, Deewane, Devdas, Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai, and Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She gained fame in the television sector with her show May I Come in Madam.

