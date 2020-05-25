Throwback: When little Nyra did NOT want to leave Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Naira aka Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi playing with a kid on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in a throwback video is all things cute. There's a twist to the story, read on to know what it is.

Shivangi Joshi's love for kids is not hidden from anyone. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a unique connection with children and she never skips a chance to spend time with little munchkins. Whether it is co-star Tanmay Shah aka Kairav or her niece and nephew at home, Shivangi loves spending time with them. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the beautiful actress is the happiest around kids, and also turns into a child when she's around them.

We've seen her play and cuddle with several kids to date, but do you know what magic is created when little Nyra meets the elder Naira? Well, we're talking about actress Jaswir Kaur's little angle Nyra and our beloved YRKKH's Naira aka Shivangi Joshi. We have got our hands on a throwback video when Shivangi and the little kid were seen having a gala time on the sets of the show. The video is now being circulated by the gorgeous actresses fan pages, but it was shared recently by Jaswir to wish Shivangi a 'Happy Birthday' on May 18 (2020).

In the video, Shivangi is seen holding baby Naira in her arms and talking to her in her melodious baby-like voice. While the little one's mommy is trying to take Nyra for lunch, the baby is refusing to leave Shivangi. Yes, it's a moment 'when Nyra did not want to leave Naira.' Shivangi is also seen having a good time in the baby's company, and the constant smile on her face proves that she is enjoying herself to the fullest. Also, the actress looks beautiful as ever in a pretty in a turquoise crop top paired with a skirt. Their banter is cute and funny, and they look extremely adorable together. We must say, it's difficult to distinguish who's the baby here, as both are super cute.

Take a look at Shivangi's video here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Shivangi and Moshin's chemistry on YRKKH, now that new episodes of the show are not aired owing to the lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

