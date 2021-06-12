Throwback: When Rakhi Sawant bowled over Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan 2 with her statements

Rakhi Sawant has been one of the most highlighted guests of the chat show Koffee with Karan 2 who had made headlines with her bold statements.

Rakhi Sawant has always been in limelight for her long list of controversies. She is known for her bold attitude and straightforward nature. She recently became popular for entry in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 as the challenger and managed to make it to the top finalists. She became famous for creating drama and her continuous arguments on the show. This isn’t all. Rakhi also gave a glimpse of her emotional side on the show, which helped her connect with the audience.

Even after coming out of the show, she manages to be in the headlines for her opinions about every big news of the town. While this is at present, the actress had once created an uproar when she had appeared on Koffee with Karan 2. Rakhi appeared in the show in 2007 and she was immensely funny, vulnerable, and absolutely endearing in the episode with the ace filmmaker. Here are some of the highlighted moments of the episode.

On being asked about her plastic surgery, Rakhi gave an epic reply saying “Jo cheezein God nahi deta, woh doctor dete hain!”

Talking about her kiss controversy with Mika Singh, she said that “Uske paas aur koi kaam-dhanda nahi hai… woh pappi ki kamaai kha raha hai!”

When she was asked about her singing passion, Rakhi had stated, “Jab Amit ji gaa sakte hain, Sanju Sir gaa sakte hain, gaa sakte hain… toh main Rakhi Sawant kyun nahi gaaungi?”

The Pardesiya girl had even shared her excitement about being a part of the show and mentioned, “Main mantralaya mein baith jaati, toh bhi mujhe itni khushi nahi milti jitna aaj is show pe aake mili hai!”

Interestingly, Rakhi made sure to communicate in Hindi during the show and she was outspoken about it. She said, “Main English mein aapse aaj isliye baat nahi kar rahi hoon, kyunki meri English sirf main samajh sakti hoon… na aap samjhenge, na janta!”

When she was asked about changing any of her body parts, she smirked and mentioned, “Main kuchh nahi badalna chahungi… kyunki main badal chuki hoon!” Even could not hold his smile on this one.

