THROWBACK: When Ram Kapoor & Sakshi Tanwar's 17 mins long intimate scene for Bade Acche Lagte Hain went viral

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's 17 minutes long intimate scene on Bade Acche Lagte Hain had become the talk of the industry. Read.

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain clocks 9 years today. There is no doubt that Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar made for a great on-screen pair and continue to be loved even today. However, there was this one time this iconic couple received heavy backlash from fans after a 17 minutes long intimate scene of the duo was telecast in one of the episodes.

This was perhaps one of the first time a liplock was shown on television and the intimate scenes between the two popular actors went viral on the internet. The backlash was such that Ekta Kapoor had to come forward and apologise. She said that it was her fault that the kissing scene was filmed. Ram and Priya were shown making love for the entire episode, romantically teasing each other and kissing twice.

But the television audience was not ready for this and post this, the ratings for the show dropped drastically. It was during the Holi episodes that this much talked about the intimate scene was shown. Meanwhile, the duo went on to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for their roles.

Today, as the show clocks 9 years, Ekta shared a note which read, "9 years of bade achche lagte hai! So much history to this show ! N so much love! Guess the fingers of the piano player !"

Credits :Pinkvilla

