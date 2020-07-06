THROWBACK: When Rashami Desai and Adaa Khan lifted Sanjeeda Shaikh; Check out the trio's fun banter

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai recently took to her social media handle to share a fun-loving throwback moment with Adaa Khan and Sanjeeda Shaikh, and it will make you miss your girl gang. Take a look.

is quite social media savvy, and there's no doubt about the fact. The actress enjoys a massive fan following, and loves sharing glimpses from her personal as well as professional life. Though Rashami has always been a fan favourite, her popularity rose a top-notch when after her amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. Ever since then, the actress has made sure to interact with her fans as much as possible, and never misses any chance to engage with them through the internet.

While she keeps posting new pictures of herself from home and the sets, but just a few moments ago, Rashami went all nostalgic took down her memory lane. She shared a fun-loving throwback moment with Adaa Khan and Sanjeeda Shaikh, and it will certainly make you go 'awww.' In the clip, Adaa and Rashami were seen lifting Sanjeeda in their arms. Yes, you read that right! The two gorgeous ladies once lifted Sanjeeda in and had a gala time together. This video happens to be from the time, the three beautiful actresses flaunted their dance skills, as they performed together for a live show.

They are decked up in beautiful shimmery traditional dresses and look enchanting. It is often said that two actresses cannot be friends, but here they broke the myth as here the three were seen enjoying together. The video was shared by Rashami's fan base, and the diva took notice of this and posted it on her Instagram story with a sweet caption, as she wrote, 'OMG' (Oh my God!). The video proves that the three actresses share a warm bond together, and know who to make any moment memorable. Also, during this COVID-19 time, it will certainly make many of us miss our 'girl gang.'

Not on this video, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress also shared a beautiful collage of her old photos, which were yet again posted by a fan. It looks like Rashami is missing the 'good old days', and cannot stop herself from looking back in time. Rashami's younger day photos prove that she was always born to be a star, and we can say that the actress is glowing day by day. She was pretty, is pretty, and will be pretty forever, because 'beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Take a look at Rashami's throwback posts here:

Meanwhile, the actress is busy shooting for the final episode of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 with Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. She is also set to drop in a huge surprise for her fans tomorrow, i.e. July 7, 2020. The Uttaran actress's upcoming project 'Tamas' with Adhvik Mahajan is all set to release tomorrow, and fans are quite excited. The diva has until now shared the first poster and motion poster, and it has only raised the level of excitement. Tamas looks like a promising project, however, not much is known about it, and now fans will have to wait until 5 pm tomorrow to get a glimpse of it. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

