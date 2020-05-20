Throwback: When Rashami Desai channelled her inner Priyanka Chopra from Bajirao Mastani on Dil Se Dil Tak

Rashami Desai looks alluring in a beautiful purple nauvari saree in a throwback picture from her show with Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin, Dil Se Dil Tak. Here's what she was dressed as Kashibai.

Recreating popular Bollywood songs on TV shows is quite common. From Kumkum Bhagya couple Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi) and Sriti Jha (Pragya) dancing on 'Ishq Wala Love' to Dipika Kakar going the and Sushmita Sen way on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to groove on their iconic numbers, we've seen it all. While we are in lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, we're missing new episodes of TV shows and their amazing content. There's no denying of the fact that the stay-at-home policy is getting boring, and we're missing our favourite Television stars onscreen.

While we are searching for some good entertainment, fan pages of our beloved Telly actors are busy taking us down the memory lane. This is what exactly happened recently. 's fans are reminiscing the actress's good old moments from her previous superhit show Dil Se Dil Tak. And we're here to show you, which moment are Rashami's fans going gaga about. Well, it is none other than the time, Rashami channelled her from Bajirao Mastani on the show. Yes, we're talking about the time when the DSTD team recreated the foot-tapping number 'Pinga' from the popular movie in one of their episodes.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's niece teases her for being obsessed with social media and her reaction is EPIC; Watch video

Rashami's throwback pictures dressed in a beautiful purple nauvari saree is now doing rounds on social media again. The track was aired back in the year 2017 and was a much-talked-about sequence from Dil Se Dil Tak. On the show, Jasmin Bashin aka Teni was seen as Mastaani, Rashami aka Shorvori as Kashi Bai and Sidharth Shukla aka Parth as Bajirao, to depict the moments from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baijrao Mastani. In the period drama, originally, essayed Mastani, Priyanka Chopra played Kashibai and was seen as Bajirao.

Talking about the DSDT's track at that time, it showed the marriage of Teni, but she imagines herself as Mastani. She had fallen for Parth, who is the father of the surrogate baby in her womb. In order to make her feelings clearer, she had organised a skit based on Bajirao Mastani. It depicted how a man is trapped between two women in life. The trio not only donned the looks from the period drama but also grooved to the peppy track 'Pinga' making many heads turn.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai looks beautiful as she decks up amid quarantine; Asks fans to 'Hustle, glow and stay unique'

Coming back to Rashami, the actress loves dancing, and all of us are aware of her amazing dancing skills. While she nailed the dance performance on the show, we cannot take our eyes of her true-blue Maharashtrian mulgi look. The diva looks resplendent in the nauvari saree and the traditional look and gives us all feel from the Bollywood drama. Well, it is her smile that adds to the charm, and we cannot stop ourselves from getting nostalgic about Rashami and Sidharth's chemistry on the show.

Take a look at Rashami's throwback pictures from the sets of DSDT:

Meanwhile, Rashami is currently seen as Shalakha aka Nayantara opposite Nia Sharma, Vijyendra Kumeria, and in Naagin 4. However, the shooting of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama has been stalled owing to the lockdown. What are your thoughts on these 'old is gold' pictures? Do you want to see Sidharth and Rashami share screen space again? Do you miss Dil Se Dil Tak? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai and Shivin Narang's THROWBACK pictures will make you want to see them together on screen

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×