Throwback: When Rashami Desai dolled up in bridal lehenga and left everyone mesmerised; See Photos

Rashami Desai's throwback pictures all dressed up in a bridal avatar have surfaced on the internet once again, and fans are going gaga over the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's beauty. Take a look .

When you think of the most beautiful, charming, and stylish actresses in the Telly world, 's name is sure to top the list. The Uttaran actress has always been on top of her 'style game. With time, her sense of fashion has only grown better. Today, she is touted to be a fashionista, and many take cues from her styling sense. Be it casual or red carpet look, Rashami manages to nail every look. She's someone who never shies away from experimenting. If you're an ardent follower of Rashami on social media, the actress has actress started expanding her fashion choices and being too glam to give a damn. And every time, she posts a picture, fans go berserk over her beauty.

While everyone's in love with her bold and chic avatar, recently we came across some throwback pictures of Rashami dolled up in a bridal look. Yes, Rashami's bridal look pictures have resurfaced on the internet and fans are going gaga over her beauty once again. Just a few hours ago, celebrity stylist Neha Adhvik Mahajan took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures from Rashami's bridal photoshoot. The photoshoot took place in April last year, and Rashami was style by Neha then.

In the pictures, Rashami is seen dolled up in a beautiful floral lehenga in the hues of white and pink. Her rose adorned kaleeras (silver or gold embellished ornament attached to the bride's chooda or bangle) add up to the look. While hair tied up neatly and fresh makeup, Rashami looks like an enchantress. She finished off the look with elaborate jewellery, and is surely giving many brides-to-be inspiration for their wedding attire.

Ever since Neha re-posted these pictures, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress's fans are going berserk and are showering praises on her beauty. Well, we must say, Rashami looks ethereal in this bridal look and we just can't take our eyes off here.

Take a look at Rashami's throwback bridal look pictures here:

Meanwhile, the actress is enjoying her quarantine time at home with her family. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project after Bigg Boss 13 and Naagin 4. What are your thoughts on the same? Doesn't she look beautiful in this bridal lehenga? Let us know in the comment section below.

