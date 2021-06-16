Throwback: When Rupali Ganguly grooved to Sridevi’s song ‘Hawa Hawai’ in Anupamaa

In the show, Rupali Ganguly also plays the role of a dance teacher. Read on to know more.

There have many such instances when television daily soaps have taken us back to the golden eras of Bollywood. The actors have danced to many old songs and recreated their magic on the silver screen. And recently, Anupamaa, the popular show also did the same. Viewers are well aware that the show’s lead Rupali Ganguly loves dancing and has been running a dance school in the show. She teaches students various dance forms, primarily Kathak. However, if you remember, she also danced on ’s popular song ‘Hawa Hawai’ with her onscreen children.

In one of the old episodes, she danced to the old popular song. In the scene, the children forced her to dance and she just could not control it. She danced her heart out. The actress was quoted saying,

"No one can match steps with Sridevi. I am thankful to Rajan Shahi who has given me this opportunity. Through Anupamaa all of my dreams and wishes are coming true. I remember I have seen Mr. India as a trial show in Ajanta. Sridevi’s dance is ultimate.”

She even says that she is the biggest fan of the late actress. The late actress died on 24the February 2018 in Dubai. Her demise was a shock for her fans.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Currently, in the show, we are seeing that Vanraj, Anupamaa, and Kavya are staying together. As per Babuji’s wish, Anupamaa has been given a part of the house and this decision was not liked by Vanraj and Kavya.

Also Read: Anupamaa SPOILER Alert: Vanraj goes back to his old ways to seek revenge, finds faults and insults Anupama

Credits :Bollywood Hush

Share your comment ×