Throwback: When Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan grooved to Salman Khan's song in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik grooving to Salman Khan and Kareen Kapoor's peppy track 'Aaj Ki Party' will make you miss Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kaira's chemistry. Take a look at the throwback video.

When you talk about the most romantic and good looking jodi's of Indian Television, Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan's name is sure to come in your mind first. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo has been winning hearts as Naira and Kartik for four years now. They have redefined love and romance on-screen live no one else. Fans love to see them in a single frame, and keep rooting for 'Kair' and 'Shivin.' However, since the past two months their fans have been missing them, as new episodes of YRKKH have not been aired owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.

While there are high chances that the shootings will resume soon considering the Unlock 1.0 phase, there's still no clarity on when we'll get to see our beloved Kaira spread their magic on TV again. Well, if you're also badly missing Kartik and Naira's chemistry, then we have a little surprise for you. We recently got our hands on a throwback video, wherein the jodi was seen dancing on a peppy track together. Can you guess which song? Well, it is none other than, and Kareena Kapoor's song 'Aaj ki party meri taraf se' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Yes, the duo channeled their inner Salman and Kareena on YRKKH once and showed off their dancing skills.

While Shivangi looks beautiful as ever in pink, Mohsin looks handsome in casuals. The two are seen matching steps together, and their chemistry as always in on point. Well, this video is a major throwback cause we can see Mohen Kumar Singh aka Kirti also in it. It happens to be from a party arranged at the Goenka house for some celebration, and we must say they have used the podium to make it just their own.

Take a look at Mohsin and Shivangi's video here:

Doesn't this video make you root for Kaira again? It comes as a breath of fresh air for all YRKKH fans. Are you missing Kaira? Also, what are your thoughts about Mohsin and Shivangi's awe-inspiring dance? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

