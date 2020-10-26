Throwback: When Shweta Tiwari opened up on her troubled marriage with Abhinav Kohli: I’ll do what is right

Shweta Tiwari was married to Abhinav Kohli since 2013 and they have a son together. However, in the last few years, their marriage grabbed eyeballs as she accused Abhinav of domestic violence.

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most adored actresses in the telly world. She has not just won hearts with her stunning looks and stupendous acting prowess but her image of being an independent mother of two has won her a lot of appreciation. To note, it hasn’t been long when Shweta had made the headlines after reports of her troubled marriage with Abhinav Kohli had surfaced. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress had alleged that she faced domestic violence in the marriage.

Shweta’s claims raised a lot of eyebrows, especially because it was her second marriage. She was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary. And while she is currently enjoying a peaceful life with her kids, daughter Palak and son Reyansh, we have got our hands on a throwback interview of Shweta wherein she spoke about facing issues in her second marriage. In the interview, the actress stated that things can go wrong anytime but she is glad to have the audacity to take a stand for herself without fearing the society. “What was mattered to me is to think about what is right for me, my family and the growth of my kids. At least, I had the courage to come out of it and be clear about not staying with him. I didn’t want to do it. I will do what is the right thing to do without caring about what people will think or write about me,” she added.

Furthermore, Shweta also sent a message to women who fear about taking a stand for themselves because of the society and said, “Ladies, come out of this pain and don’t care about them.”

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari’s throwback video:

As of now, Shweta is seen Varun Badola starrer Mere Dad Ki Maruti. While the audience has been in awe of this fresh pair, the show will be pulling its curtains down next month.

