Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla accepted an award on behalf of Salman Khan and got a hug from Raveena Tandon
Sidharth Shukla stepping into the world of acting and entertainment in 2008. He did his Television debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na opposite Aastha Chaudhary. However, he became a household name in 2012, after he played Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. The show made him a household name, and even today many know him as Shiv. Since then there was no looking back for the handsome hunk as he went on to make his mark in the showbiz world.
Not only TV, but Sidharth is also a known face in Bollywood. He got his big breakthrough in B'town with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Later, he won hearts as Parth in Dil Se Dil Tak with Rashami Desai and recently bagged the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Well, Sidharth's hard work and dedication have paid him well. The actor has received several awards for his amazing acting chops and performances. However, did you know that Sidharth once accepted an award on behalf of a superstar?
Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss host Salman Khan here. Yes, Sidharth once accepted an award on behalf of Salman Khan at a function as the Dabangg actor was not present. The video of Sidharth's kind gesture towards Salman years ago has been doing the rounds on social media now. In the video, Raveena Tandon can be seen presenting the award, but as Salman was not available at that moment, Sidharth was seen running towards the stage to take it to his behalf.
Salman was honored for Bigg Boss 6, and Sidharth sweetly accepted it for him. He is heard saying, 'I accept this award on behalf of Salman Khan and will give it to him personally.' The handsome actor also received a warm hug from Raveena Tandon. While Raveen looked ravishing in a red saree, Sidharth looked dapper in a casual black suit.
However, the highlight of the video is host Manish Paul's impromptu singing, while Sidharth and Raveen exchanged greetings. Yes, Maniesh started crooning the famous rakhi song, 'Behna ne bhai ki kalai pe.' And the comedian's hilarious take left the audience and co-host Drashti Dhami in splits.
Take a look at this throwback video here:
On a similar note, Salman had schooled Sidharth many times for his aggression and uncontrolled anger on the 'tedha' season. But, the two shared a great bond and embraced each other at the finale. What are your thoughts about this 'blast from the past' video? Does it make you nostalgic? Let us know in the comment section below.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Siddharth born to be a superstar..he is handsome intelligent and having all the qualities for a superstar..
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Siddharth should be in Bollywood and Hollywood look at his style , his English accent his knowledge dance fight and he is best in romance he can win any girl but he has to be a bachelor for few years to get the sky high fame
Anonymous 1 day ago
Sid deserves to be in Bollywood..A real good looking guy n a superb actor..Much better than many star kids, who don't deserve to be there
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yes I.too agree
Anonymous 1 day ago
I think Sidharth should have focused on Bollywood, he is a very good looking guy.
Anonymous 1 day ago
