Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla accepted an award on behalf of Salman Khan and got a hug from Raveena Tandon

Did you know Sidharth Shukla once accepted an award on behalf of Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan and got a hug from Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon? Take a look

Sidharth Shukla stepping into the world of acting and entertainment in 2008. He did his Television debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na opposite Aastha Chaudhary. However, he became a household name in 2012, after he played Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. The show made him a household name, and even today many know him as Shiv. Since then there was no looking back for the handsome hunk as he went on to make his mark in the showbiz world.

Not only TV, but Sidharth is also a known face in Bollywood. He got his big breakthrough in B'town with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite and . Later, he won hearts as Parth in Dil Se Dil Tak with and recently bagged the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Well, Sidharth's hard work and dedication have paid him well. The actor has received several awards for his amazing acting chops and performances. However, did you know that Sidharth once accepted an award on behalf of a superstar?

Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss host here. Yes, Sidharth once accepted an award on behalf of Salman Khan at a function as the Dabangg actor was not present. The video of Sidharth's kind gesture towards Salman years ago has been doing the rounds on social media now. In the video, can be seen presenting the award, but as Salman was not available at that moment, Sidharth was seen running towards the stage to take it to his behalf.

Salman was honored for Bigg Boss 6, and Sidharth sweetly accepted it for him. He is heard saying, 'I accept this award on behalf of Salman Khan and will give it to him personally.' The handsome actor also received a warm hug from Raveena Tandon. While Raveen looked ravishing in a red saree, Sidharth looked dapper in a casual black suit.

However, the highlight of the video is host Manish Paul's impromptu singing, while Sidharth and Raveen exchanged greetings. Yes, Maniesh started crooning the famous rakhi song, 'Behna ne bhai ki kalai pe.' And the comedian's hilarious take left the audience and co-host in splits.

Take a look at this throwback video here:

On a similar note, Salman had schooled Sidharth many times for his aggression and uncontrolled anger on the 'tedha' season. But, the two shared a great bond and embraced each other at the finale. What are your thoughts about this 'blast from the past' video? Does it make you nostalgic? Let us know in the comment section below.

