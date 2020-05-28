Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla shared stage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and was awestruck by her beauty

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla once shared the stage with Bollywood's most beautiful actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and was floored by her beauty. Take a look.

Ever since Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, he has been making headlines almost every day. His popularity has risen to new heights and people want to see more of him now. The actor has a humongous fan base, who keeps a keen eye on what he does. While we all know that Sidharth is not much active on social media, he is trying his best to live up to the expectations of his fans and treat them with something new every now and then.

Though the handsome hunk posts quite often, it does not seem to be enough for his fans. His avid followers don't want to miss any chance to celebrate him and his journey in the world of acting and entertainment. So, they keep digging into the past, and bring out some jewels from the 'good old days'. And recently, a fan page of Sidharth posted an enticing throwback picture of the BB 13 winner with a Bollywood actress, and it has been spreading like fire on social media.

Well, the picture has Sidharth Shukla in a single frame with none other than Bollywood's diva . Yes, you read that right! In the throwback picture, Sidharth is seen sharing the stage with Aishwarya and is left awestruck by her beauty. The picture shows the actress dressed in shimmery white anarkali with a mic in her hand, as she gazes upwards with a bright smile on her face. Needless to say, Aishwarya looks like a dream come true and totally angelic. Well, just all of us, even Sidharth couldn't take his eyes off the actress. He was mesmerized with the gorgeous beauty standing right next to him. Dressed in his casuals, smiling as he admires Aishwarya, Sidharth looks handsome as ever.

Wondering where this picture is from? Well, this beautiful photo is from the sets of India's Got Talent season 7, which aired back in 2016. Yes, the show which Sidharth hosted along with Bharti Singh. It's from the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Randeep Hooda and Omung Kumar graced the show with their presence to promote their movie Sarabjit. We must say, this is the best 'old is gold' moment, when handsome Sidharth and beautiful Aishwarya took to the stage together and spread their magic.

Talking about the episode, the biggest highlight was when Aishwarya and Randeep set the stage of IGT on fire as they grooved to the track 'Tung Lak'. Oh boy, the pretty actress performed to all the rowdy steps and danced her heart out leaving everyone going gaga over her. The show was judged by , Kirron Kher, .

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla and Aishwarya Rai's throwback picture here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth is enjoying his quarantine time at home, and he recently appeared in a music video with Kapil Sharma and others that focused on uplifting the mood of people during the Coronavirus lockdwon. What are your thoughts on the same? Isn't this the best nostalgic moment from Sidharth's journey? Let us know in the comment section below.

