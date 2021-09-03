THROWBACK: When Sidharth Shukla was named 'Badshah' of BB house by Hina Khan & Shehnaaz, Arti cheered for him

It has just been a day since the tragic news of Sidharth Shukla's demise and his family, friends and fans are still struggling to believe that the actor is no more. On Thursday, in tragic news, Sidharth left for his heavenly abode reportedly due to a heart attack and it left everyone shocked. While his fans continue to pay tributes to him, we stumbled upon a throwback video of the late actor from his journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house when he was named 'Badshah' by and his friends Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and others cheered for him.

Back in 2020, during a weekend ka vaar episode, Hina Khan went inside the Bigg Boss house and did a task with everyone where she asked all to vote for the 'Badshah' of the house. By popular vote, Sidharth was named as the king of the house and Hina presented him with a special card with 'Bashah' written on it. His close ones in the house including Shehnaaz Gill, Arti, Paras, Mahira and others rooted for him back then. The sweet old memory of the actor being dubbed as the king is now going viral as fans remember how late the actor ruled the hearts of millions.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans of the actor continue to offer heartfelt tributes on social media by remembering the legacy he left behind as an actor. From Rahul Vaidya to Karenvir Bohra to , all close friends of Sidharth have expressed deep grief over his tragic demise. , Rahul Mahajan, , and other actors visited the late actor's house and offered their condolences.

He passed away on Thursday morning after reportedly suffering a heart attack. His post mortem was conducted at Cooper Hospital on Thursday and the reports are awaited. Sidharth's funeral will reportedly take place today in Mumbai.

