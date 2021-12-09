Throwback: When Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop blushing as Kapil Sharma teased him with Katrina Kaif on TKSS

As the most popular and loved Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the wedding knot today, social media is abuzz with updates. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soon going to embark on a new journey together. While the pre-wedding festivities started on December 7, the royal marriage ceremony will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan today. And now, an old video of Vicky Kaushal from The Kapil Sharma Show is doing rounds on social media as he is seen blushing at the mention of Katrina Kaif.

In this throwback video, Vicky Kaushal is seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, as the host, Kapil Sharma shares a rumour, “Agar aapka billi rasta kaat jae to ab aap mind nahi karte kyunki ab aapko kat pasand hai.” Hearing this, Archana Puran Singh, which is the special guest of the show, burst out laughing. Everyone was seen in splits as Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop blushing hearing the rumour. Even Kapil Sharma was seen laughing with everyone. When Vicky Kaushal finally collected himself, he commented, “Ye kaafi horror sawaal tha”.

It has been reported that Katrina and Vicky have been offered a huge amount by an OTT giant to get their wedding footage for streaming purposes. “It’s a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal," as reported by Pinkvilla sources.



