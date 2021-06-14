Throwback: When Will Smith stood up on the couch in Indian Idol and startled host Mini Mathur; Watch

In 2006, Will Smith came in an episode of the Indian Idol. He mentioned it being his first trip to India and even gave contestants a pep talk.

Indian Idol is one of the biggest shows on Television and has been for over a decade and a half. Many big Bollywood celebrities have appeared on the show regularly but even a prolific Hollywood star has marked his presence. ‘Hancock’ star Will Smith once appeared in an episode of the Indian Idol in 2006. The show was in its second season when he even arrived on the set. He met with the contestants, spoke to them, and got an Indian welcome with a white shawl, a garland of roses, and even an 'aarti' done by the contestants.

Host Mini Mathur introduced him to the contestants as he gave them a little pep talk. At one point in the show, Will got up and stood on the couch right next to the Mini. He displayed his enthusiasm and energy by shouting at the top of his voice and startled everyone. In a 2018 interview at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Will was asked if he ever plans to work in a Bollywood film. To which he replied, “One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her.”

Will Smith has been working as an actor for nearly three decades now. He has starred in some all-time classics like ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’, ‘Men in Black’, ‘Seven Pounds’, ‘Ali’, and ‘Aladdin’ amongst others. He will be next seen in ‘King Richard’ playing the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

