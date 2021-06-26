Throwback: When YRKKH’s Shivangi Joshi was all smiles for a selfie with OG star Hina Khan

Shivangi Joshi called Hina Khan as the hottest onscreen mother as she clicked the selfie with her on YRKKH sets.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most successful actresses in the television industry today and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress is currently seen playing the lead role of Sirat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has been winning a lot of appreciation with her performance. Interestingly, Shivangi, who has been quite active on social media, often shares her pics from the sets of the family drama on Instagram which is a sheer treat for the fans.

Amid this, we got our hands on a throwback picture of Shivangi wherein he was seen posing with . For the uninitiated, Hina has been the original star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as she was the first lead of the show. Interestingly, Shivangi was seen playing the role of Hina’s daughter in the show. In the pic, Shivangi was all smiles she had clicked a selfie with the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant who looked stunning in a white and blue coloured outfit. The young actress captioned the image as, “With the hottest onscreen mother #hinakhan #yrkkh #naira”.

Take a look Shivangi Joshi’s post:

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing some high voltage drama these days as Sirat (played by Shivangi), who has been married to Ranveer (played by Karan Kundrra), has realised her feeling for Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan). In fact, she even ended up confessing her feeling in front of Kartik leaving the latter shocked. While Ranveer is getting insecure with Sirat and Kartik’s proximity, it will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the coming days.

Also Read: Shivangi Joshi looks back in time as she shares 'unseen' childhood PHOTOS; Ashnoor Kaur calls her 'super cute'

Share your comment ×