Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor strike a perfect pose with their little fans on The Kapil Sharma Show; See Pics

Tiger Shroff and are back to entertain their fans and the audience with Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. The two had worked together in Baaghi and made the fans go gaga over their sizzling chemistry onscreen. For the uninitiated, Baaghi 2 starred opposite Tiger. The Baaghi 3 actors are all geared up for the release and are currently busy promoting their film in full swing. For their promotions over the weekend, Shraddha and Tiger were snapped with Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande promoting the movie on The Kapil Sharma Show.

While we saw, Shraddha's balancing act and Tiger's interaction with his little fan, some pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show have gone viral on social media. A picture of Shraddha and Tiger posing with their little fans on the sets has been shared by a fan. In the pics, we can see the Baaghi 3 actors are all smiles while posing with the kids who look overwhelmed on meeting the two. A group picture of Shraddha, Tiger, Riteish, Ahmed, Ankita with Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda has also gone viral on social media. From the pictures, we can make out that the team of Baaghi 3 surely had a blast on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking about Baaghi 3, in the film, Tiger Shroff will be battling it out against a whole nation in order to salvage the life of his brother, which is played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and this will be for the first time that the father-son duo will be sharing the screen space together. Baaghi 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan and it is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

