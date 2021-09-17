A timeline of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s relationship in Bigg Boss OTT house

Controversial show Bigg Boss OTT is inching to the finale. This is the first season of the digital version of Bigg Boss and this year 13 contestants have participated. Among them, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal are left who will be contesting in the final round. Every year the show mired with controversies and the Bigg Boss OTT first year was also no different. Right from contestants fighting to developing love for each other, the show has all ingredients to entertain the audience.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s bond in the show has become the talk of the town. The actress has always been open for her feelings when it comes to her feelings for Raqesh but it was the latter who has not been very clear about his emotions. During the media round ahead of Bigg Boss OTT finale, Shamita was asked why she gets offended when someone calls her bossy as it has been noticed that she often tries to control Raqesh and his bond with other housemates. She was given this title by Divya Agarwal. To this, the Mohabbatein actress replied she has trust issues with Divya.

Coming back to Shamita and Raqesh, here we have brought to you the timeline of their relationship inside the house.

1. Raqesh and Shamita connection:

From day one Shamita has found Raqesh as her true connection. The actress had said also that in the house she finds him true and loves to spend time with him. In the show, both were seen also bonding very closely. During fights also Raqesh would come to support her.

2. Shamita confesses her love

During one of the episodes, Shamita Shetty poured her heart out to Neha Bhasin. She confessed that she likes Raqesh. Neha asked her, 'Do you like each other?' To which Shamita says, 'It's so obvious that we do, right? He's lovely but I find him very confused.' She adds, 'I am someone who is not confused. When I make a decision, I stand by it.'

3. Shamita & Raqesh fight:

The two had fought also and hurled abuses at each other. Shamita called Raqesh egoistic. In one of the videos, Shamita and Pratik were seen casually flirting with one another during a task that resembles the dog in the bone. During the task, Shamita sweetly gave Pratik a peck on the cheek. It all began with their argument over his friendship with Divya Agarwal.

4. Raqesh Bapat express his love:

Finally, the actor confessed his feeling and said those three words to the actress. During a conversation, Shamita asked Raqesh to say a few good things about her. When Raqesh didn’t answer, Shamita jokingly hit him and said, “You take so long to say something nice?" After taking a pause, Raqesh told Shamita, “Je t’aime," which translates as I love you in French. Shamita was shocked and asked Raqesh, “Do you even know the meaning of Je t’aime?" To which, he replied, “Yes, I do.”

The show grand finale is on September 18 and it will be interesting to see who will win the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT, 14 September 2021, Written Update: Shamita gets emotional after her mother leaves