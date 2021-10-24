Tina Datta slays the internet with these backless PICS

Tina Datta may not be seen much on television currently but the actress surely knows how to grab attention on social media. She, better known for her role in Uttaran, has once again taken the internet on fire as she shared another set of sexy pictures. Her official Instagram handle is filled with such pictures. Recently also she had grabbed headlines for sharing a picture in an only blazer. And today also she has shared her backless pictures which are trending.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress writes, “O Sunlight. There’s always a story.” In the pictures, Tina is seen lying in an open area with an only a white colour blanket over her. She is also wearing sunglasses with full makeup on. In one of the pictures, she is also seen wearing multi coloured bra and posing for the camera. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section. The actress is surely nailing the whole look.

Recently, she had shared a picture wearing an only blazer and wrote, “Being sexy is only in the attitude you carry rather than the clothes you dress in .. also your attitude decides your modesty and not the clothes you dress in !!”

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Tina was last seen on &TV's supernatural show Daayan. She made her acting debut as a child artiste in a Bengali film Pita Maata Santan and later appeared in several Bengali films and TV shows like Chokher Bali, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Khela and Durga. She rose to fame with Colors TV's Uttaran where she played the role of Ichchha.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta on Mother’s Day: We need to make them feel secure about the choices they make