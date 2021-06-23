Tina Philip REPLACES Bhumika Gurung in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2; Here’s why

Tina Philip recently stepped in Bhumika Gurung’s role on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 after the actress quit the show on medical grounds. Scroll down for more on this.

The popular television show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 has a new star cast! According to news reports, Bhumika Gurung, who essayed the role of Meera on the show, has been replaced by actress Tina Philip. Philp rose to fame after her role in the show Aye Mere Humsafar.

According to TOI, a source associated with the show stated, “Bhumika has been relieved from the show on medical grounds. She has been quite unwell for some time. We had no option but to rope in another actress to play the part and take the story forward. We have signed Tina to play the new Meera in Pratigya 2.”

Bhumika hasn’t yet commented on her departure but Tina confirmed to TOI and said, “Yes, I am going to be a part of Pratigya 2. I have heard that Bhumika is unwell. She has some health issues and she has parted ways with the production house amicably. It’s a mutual decision.” When asked if it would be challenging to replace an actor and join a show midway, she replied, “I don’t know about stepping into someone’s shoes and I don’t think about it too much. I just see it as a new role for me. I am really excited about playing the part, as it has got a great graph. The show has a gripping storyline and every character is so beautifully etched out. I have been wanting to associate with producer Rajan Shahi and I am glad that I have finally got an opportunity.”

She added, “I always look for different characters, as that allows me to showcase my versatility. I have played a bahu and a double role in Aye Mere Humsafar, and this one is a complete breakaway from all the characters I have portrayed so far. I will have to learn to speak in the UP accent. It’s a challenge and that’s what makes it exciting, too. I am looking forward to this new journey.”

Also Read: Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 SPOILERS: Ammaji vows to oust Pratigya from Thakur home; Garv & Kriti get kidnapped

Credits :TOI

Share your comment ×