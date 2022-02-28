Tina Philip on replacing Pooja Banerjee in Kumkum Bhagya: It will be really hard to match up to Pooja

Actress Pooja Banerjee was playing the role of Rhea Mehra in the popular show Kumkum Bhagya for a long time. The actress had recently quit the show owing to her pregnancy. Now her character has been replaced by the actress Tina Philip. The actress talked about taking up the role and the prep work with ETimes TV.

Tina shared, “I have watched Pooja's work and she was amazing as Rhea. The show has been running for eight years and obviously has a great team behind it without which it would not be possible to reach where it is today. So, I'm going to follow their guidance to ensure that my take on the character is as loved as it was before.”

She has earlier also replaced an actor in a previous show, she took over Bhumika Gurung in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. Hence, she is aware of the challenges attached to it. She said, “It is definitely challenging, especially when the previous actor has done a swell job at playing the character. So, it will be really hard to match up to Pooja, but I will give it my all and play it sincerely.”

Talking about her career in acting, Tina Philip revealed that she had quit her job as a chartered accountant and moved to India from the UK, leaving behind her family, school friends, and a well-paid job. She had no relatives or no contacts in Mumbai and whatever she has done has been for her love for acting. She added that whatever she does, she does it from her heart and with full passion and is not scared of anything.



