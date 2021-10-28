TKKS: Sudesh Lahiri shares video of birthday celebration with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda & others on sets

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the leading shows on television sets. The actors and comedians on the show shared a great bond. Their great friendship can be witnessed on the birthday of Sudesh Lahiri. The comedian celebrated his birthday on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and the whole cast and crew of the show sang a birthday song for him. He shared a video of the celebration on his social media.

It was the birthday of the ace comedian Sudesh Lahiri recently. The cast and crew of TKSS brought a cake for him and celebrated his birthday. He was joined by his very good friend Krushna Abhishek along with other comedians Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, and others. The celebrations were done after the shoot for the upcoming episode with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. All his friends had the cake can and even fed him the cake. He shared in the caption, “My birthday celebration”.

The upcoming episode of the reality show The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. They will be coming to the show for promoting their upcoming movie, Hum Do Humare Do. The duo will be seen having a great time on the sets of TKSS as Kapil Sharma will ask them hilarious questions. They will also be entertained by the acts put together by ace comedians Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and others. They will also be seen dancing together on their popular song Bareilly Ki Barfi.



