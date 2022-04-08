TKSS: Abhishek Bachchan clears 'Everyone loves Deepika' was in Dasvi script, tells Kapil 'Ghar bhi jana hai'

Abhishek Bachchan alongside his Dasvi co-stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their movie. Dasvi is a comedy-drama about a politician who attempts to appear for the 10th-grade examination while in jail. The movie was released on Netflix and JioCinema on 7th April 2022. In the movie, Abhishek Bachchan's role makes a joke, "Everyone loves Deepika," and comedian Kapil Sharma made sure to ask him about the same on his show.

A promo for the show's upcoming episode was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on YouTube and Instagram. In the short clip, Kapil can be seen asking Abhishek, "Was this dialogue a part of the script or did you improvise it?" To which Abhishek replied, "No, no, it was there in the script. Otherwise, I would have taken the name of someone else. After all, I have to go back home at the end of the day."

In the conversation, Abhishek seemed to be referring to his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two have been married since 2007 and give major couple goals since the very start of their relationship.

During the chat, the host Kapil also asked Abhishek if he discusses the movie scripts with his father Amitabh Bachchan, who is a very experienced actor. Kapil asked him if Amitabh replies to him, "sorry, I am very busy, please go and discuss with someone else." To which Abhishek replies, "He has always given me the freedom to make my own mistakes."

It is to be noted that Abhishek Bachchan has worked with Deepika Padukone in Farah Khan's directorial Happy New Year.

