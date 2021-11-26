TKSS: Abhishek Bachchan is left in splits by THIS hilarious comment from fan on his PIC with Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming thriller Bob Biswas. After seeing a fan's remark on an older picture of him and his dad, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek couldn't resist himself from bursting into laughter. In the post released by Abhishek on Instagram in 2018, Bachchan boys can be seen posing and pouting in an adorable manner. The clip was shared by Sony TV’s official Instagram handle.

In a latest teaser for TKSS released on Thursday by Sony Entertainment Television, host Kapil Sharma read a few comments on an old Instagram post by Abhishek. On this particular post, one of the fans commented, "Same to same… hamari biwi jab ghar pe nahi hoti, hum bhi aise hi khush hote hai”

To give a little bit of context, Abhishek published this post in April 2018 on his social media handle. In the picture, Abhishek and Amitabh were seen posing next to each other and pouting. Amitabh donned a Nehru jacket over his shirt, while Abhishek sported a white shirt. The post was made before Amitabh’s film 102 Not Out’s release. Abhishek had captioned the picture as, "#4daysto102notout #poutgamestrong @amitabhbachchan.” After Kapil read out the hilarious comment by the fan, Abhishek couldn’t resist himself and burst into a fit of laughter, along with the entire audience and Chitrangada and Kapil.

Take a look at the posts:

Meanwhile, Abhishek has begun the promotional activities for Bob Biswas in full vigour. Earlier today, the movie’s first song ‘Tu Toh Gaya Reh’ was released.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan opens up on massive weight gain for Bob Biswas, reveals how Aishwarya & Aaradhya reacted