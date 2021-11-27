TKSS: Abhishek Bachchan offers to excuse himself as Kapil Sharma flirts with Chitrangda Singh; WATCH

Abhishek Bachchan led ‘Bob Biswas’ will be released on 3 December on Zee 5. Abhishek is portraying the leading part whilst Chitrangda is essaying the role of his wife. The character Bob Biswas was first seen in Vidya Balan led ‘Kahaani’ and the role was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee. Abhishek along with Chitrangda recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Abhishek Bachchan and Kapil Sharma teased each other on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil also flirted with Chitrangda Singh. In a recent promo shared by Sony, Kapil was seen flirting with Chitrangda while asking her about 'crazy' fan experiences.

Kapil spoke about Chitrangda’s song ‘Sidha andar aao raja’ from Gabbar is Back and asked if any fan has trespassed the boundaries. He then changed his tone and asked her again. "Aisa hua hai kabhi (Has it ever happened)?" to which she asked, "Kya (What)?" and he replied, "Koi crazy fan aapke piche hi pad gaya ho (A crazy fan came after you)?" She said, "Aisi awaaz wala toh nahi pada aaj tak (No one with a similar voice)." Kapil told Chitrangda, "Keep laughing. You're looking very beautiful." Abhishek interjected and asked, "What's going on yaar? Hum dono aap (we will and you)". "Nahi, nahi bhai, aise kya baat kar rahe hai aap (No no, why are you saying that)?" Kapil told Abhishek and added after looking at his watch, "Nikal jao phir (you can leave then)."

Take a look:

The clip started with Kapil asking Abhishek Bachchan about the weight gain for the film to which Abhishek laughed. Bob Biswas is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

