TKSS: Abhishek Bachchan says Ranveer Singh should be given the contract for wedding outfits; Here’s why

Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh will be seen in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharna Show. The actors will grace the show to promote their upcoming film, Bob Biswas. But apart from talking about their film, Abhishek and Chitrangada will also be seen indulging in fun games and sharing anecdotes about their personal and professional lives. In a recent promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on its social media handles, it is seen that Abhishek says that Ranveer Singh should be given the contract for wedding outfits. The reason leaves everyone in splits.

A recent promo of The Kapil Sharma Show showcase Bob Biswas actors Abhishek Bachchan and Chitangada Singh grace the sets of the show. Abhishek and Kapil are also seen singing and moving to the song ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu Hai’ from the former’s film, Bluff Master. Chitrangada and Archana Puran Singh are seen dancing as well. Kapil then asks Abhishek, “Agar aapne contract dena ho humare industry mein matchmaking ka contract (If you had to give a contract in our industry for matchmaking)?" Abhishek replied, "Ek hi toh hai (There's only one), Karan Johar. " This made everyone burst out laughing.

Kapil then continued, “Shaadi ke kapdo ka contract (The contract for wedding outfits)?" Abhishek replied laughing, "Ranveer Singh. Dulha-dulhan dono ke woh pehen sakta hai (He can wear the outfits of both the bride and the groom)." Hearing this, everyone was left in splits. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric and quirky fashion choices.

