TKSS: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam & Nimrat Kaur grace show to promote ‘Dasvi’; Kapil Sharma shares PICS

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most famous entertainer show, which is loved by people of all ages. The show has a massive fan following as they enjoy the comedy content in each episode. It is hosted by stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma and every episode is graced by celebs, who are entertained by the team of comedians. Kapil Sharma has recently shared pictures with the team of Dasvi from his show’s sets. He is seen posing with Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, and Archana Puran Singh.

In the post shared by the comedian and host, he is seen suited in a black blazer and white shirt. Next to him is Abhishek Bachchan, who looks dapper in a black tracksuit. Nimrat Kaur looks elegant in a black short dress and Yami Gautam looks resplendent in a brown overcoat style dress. Archana Puran Singh has sported a mustard printed dress. They are seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil shared the pictures with the caption, “Had a superb shoot with the team #dasvi @yamigautam @nimratofficial & multi talented @bachchan paaji! All the best for #dasvi #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy @tksshowofficial”.

See the post here-

The actors will be seen on the show to promote their movie Dasvi, which is due to be released on 7th April.

As per sources of Pinkvilla, “Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour, which will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides, they have a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand they best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later. For now, Kapil has returned from Bhubaneswar where he was filming for Nandita Das’ movie, and has resumed shooting for the show making a bank for the next couple of weekends.”

