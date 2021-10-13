TKSS: Akshay Kumar advised ‘Khiladi’ costar Ayesha Jhulka to put soda on face to stay awake

Ayesha Jhulka and Juhi Chawla recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ayesha recalled an anecdote where Akshay Kumar asked her to apply soda on her face to stay awake. Ayesha said, “Aur mujhe yeh bhi yaad hai, Chinni ji, Akshay, jo bhi set pe hota tha bolta tha soda aur doodh pi, thums-up aur doodh, something like that… and you’ll be wide awake for the shooting at night. Or you put soda on your face, let it go into your eyes! Iss tarah ke mujhe nasihate dete they mere co-stars and choreographers and all. Aur main bhi badi genuinely usko follow karne ki koshoish karti thi ki jaagu toh sahi!"

Ayesha spoke about doing multiple shifts and being scared of the choreographers. Ayesha said, “I remember main do filmo ki… like I said hum log teen shift, chaar shift, do shift, iss tarah se kaam karte they. Toh main ‘Khiladi’ film ki shooting kar rahi thi, din mein, Natraj studio mein, aur raat ko, full night shift kar rahi thi Chandivali mein, ‘Balma’ film ki and dono taraf choreographers were like terrors."

Speaking about Chinni Prakash, Ayesha further said, “Humesha unse darr lagta tha mujhe, Chinni ji se. Aur sabse zyada filme maine unhi ke saath ki hai! Aur maine unn dino mujhe achi tarah yaad hai ek makeup itna loud tha ‘Khiladi’ ka aur jo baarish wala sequence tha usme bohot light tha, rain sequence thi. Toh yeh sara nikalna aur dobara se karna chauda pandrah minute main gaadi mein karna padta tha because I used to always be late, reaching Chandivali. It was a very very…I’ll never forget that time, mujhe bohot hairani hai ki aapko iske baare mein pata hai kyunki main kabhi who bhul nehin sakti ki who aath din, nau din.”

