TKSS: Akshay Kumar calls Kapil Sharma 'Bewafa' as he promotes his film Bachchhan Paandey

The Kapil Sharma Show will be soon graced by the action king of Bollywood Akshay Kumar. The actor will be gracing the entertainment and comedy show for the promotion of his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. Other cast members gracing the sets are Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. In the promo, Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma are seen explaining the meaning of Bewafa as they promote a new song from the movie.

In the hilarious video, Kapil Sharma seen standing with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as former says, “Bewafa ka matlb hota hai jisse aapko ummeed na ho vo aapka dil todey.” Akshay Kumar says, “bewafa koi bhi ho skta hai, dost bhi, host bhi (indicating toward Kapil), chacha, mama, bua, bhatija, koi bhi.” Kapil Sharma also gives it back to Akshay Kumar as he says, “Aapka boss bhi, partner bhi, junior bhi, senior bhi (pointing at Akshay), etc.” The added a lot on designations who can be bewafa. Akshay added, “Ye gana jo hai Bewafa, meri taraf se sabhi bewafao ko tohfa.” He asked everyone to make reels on the song and tell who is bewafa in their life. He adds, “Jaise mere life ka bewafa hai Kapil”.

See video here:

Bachchhan Paandey is an action-comedy film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi are in the lead roles for the movie.

A few days back there was news about Akshay Kumar refusing to promote his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey on TKSS, owing to a row in the last episode. But Kapil Sharma later clarified the misunderstanding, stating that everything is good between them.



Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian teases Daler Mehndi for having many sherwanis, leaves him flustered