TKSS: Akshay Kumar feels Mumbai Police should hire Kareena Kapoor Khan for THIS reason and Rohit Shetty agrees

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Rohit Shetty revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan is indeed, the gossip queen of Bollywood. Read on!

We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan and are Bollywood besties, and when Karan Johar had made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma had asked the filmmaker to name one actor who according to him is the gossip queen of Bollywood, and unapologetically, Karan had taken Kareena’s name and tagged her as the epicenter of gossip. Now, in the latest, when the cast of Sooryavanshi- , , director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar, had made an appearance on the show, Rohit Shetty made a sensational disclosure about Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Reacting to Karan Johar’s earlier allegations that Kareena is the gossip queen of Bollywood, the Singham director reaffirmed Karan’s statement of Kareena being the gossip queen as Rohit shared his personal experience on the show. Rohit revealed, “But it’s correct about Kareena. I have experienced it myself. I held a meeting with in the night for Chennai Express. Nobody knew about it. I think only Karan (Johar) knew about it. The next morning, I went to Kareena’s house. (She said), ‘You met Shah Rukh?’ I swear.” Adding, Rohit said that Kareena knows everything. And to this, added that the Mumbai Police should hire Kareena since she knows everything that is taking place in Bollywood. Furthermore, Karan Johar said that according to him Kareena has a business of CCTV as she must have CCTV cameras installed in people’s houses and she seems to have a console through which she can see what’s happening in the industry. “There’s not a single information about India and the industry that doesn’t reach her house,” shared Karan.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Rohit Shetty took to social media to announce that he is pushing the release of the film and while earlier the film was to release in March, now, he will release the film later.

