TKSS: Akshay Kumar pulls a hilarious prank on Bell Bottom co star Vaani Kapoor; See BTS video

Archana Puran Singh took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently the cast of ’s latest release ‘Bell Bottom’ went on to the show to promote the film. In the video shared by Archana, tries to pull a hilarious prank on Vaani Kapoor by keeping a banana peel on the floor during her entry. On being confronted about it by Archana, he pushed the camera away and asked, “How can you do this?” She hit back saying, “Achcha? How can you do that?”

Right before Vaani was supposed to enter, Akshay stood near the door and said, “Agar yeh galti se gir gayi, pakad lunga (In case she really slips, I will catch her). While entering in an orange dress, Vaani spotted the peel and instantly pointed the finger towards Akshay Kumar. In a chat with IANS previously, Vaani Kapoor spoke on working with Akshay. She said, “I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with one of the icons of Hindi cinema today, Akshay Kumar sir. I’m deeply thankful for his trust and faith.”

Click here to see the video:

Vaani further added, “I have a small, but impactful role in ‘Bell Bottom’ which I’m hoping will be loved by audiences and critics alike. I’m just thrilled that my journey in cinema so far has enabled me to be a part of the film and the fact that I could share screen space with Akshay sir, who is larger-than-life and such a great person, the decision was a no-brainer”.

