TKSS: Amid fallout with Govinda, Krushna Abhishek tells Udit Narayan ‘Aapko dekh ke Mamaji ki yaad aa gayi’

The family tiff between Govinda and nephew Krushna Abhishek has been in the headlines yet again recently. And now, in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma show, Krushna mentioned his maternal uncle during his performance as Sapna. Since last month, Kapil’s show has been making quite the buzz for its funny content, and entertainment-filled episodes. In the latest episode, viewers witnessed respected singers Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, and Anuradha Paudwal grace the show. During the episode, Krushna tells Udit Narayan, “Aapko dekh ke Mamaji ki yaad aa gayi”.

The episode was filled with a lot of fun anecdotes, laughter, and music. But the moment which stood out among others was when Krushna greeted the special guests for the night. On greeting Udit Narayan, Krushna, who plays the character of Sapna on the show, told the singer, “Aapko dekh ke Mamaji ki yaad aa gayi (Seeing you reminded me of uncle)” referring to his maternal uncle Govinda. Hearing this Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, along with others, broke into a laugh.

It is interesting to note that a few weeks back, when Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja had arrived as special guests in the show, Krushna did not shoot for the episode. Following this, Sunita said in an interview that she does not want to see Krushna’s face ever again. After this Krushna shared in an interview that he hopes that issues between the families are resolved.

Apart from this moment, the episode had other entertaining instances too. Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and Anuradha Paudwal turned the night musical with awesome performances on their songs like ‘Chand Sitare’, ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, ‘Tamma Tamma’, and the popular number ‘Dhak Dhak’. They also shared anecdotes about their names, and their experiences while singing with the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek shares a throwback PHOTO with mamu Govinda from his film 'Hatya'; Recalls old memories