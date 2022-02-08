TKSS: Bhumi Pednekar wears a special saree on Valentine's Day episode; Rajkummar Rao wishes to wear one too

The upcoming episode of the entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show will be a very special one. It is Valentine’s special weekend and there will be some special guests for the episode. The weekend episode will be graced by the team of the movie, Badhaai Do, including the lead cast Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, and Harshwardhan Kulkarni. Bhumi wore a special saree for the event and reveals it at host Kapil Sharma’s behest.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Rajkummar Rao and gorgeous actress Bhumi Pednekar will be making a grand entry on the sets of the show. While the former wore a formal suit, Bhumi had worn a beautiful white saree, which had some text written all over it. On seeing her, host Kapil Sharma told her, “Ek to aap vaise hi itni khoobsurat hai, upar se saree aapne kya kamaal pehni hai, wow!” He further asks her what is written on it, to which Bhumi replies, “It has love written over it in many different languages.” She adds that whenever she comes to the show wearing a saree, her movies become successful. Hearing this Rajkummar quips, “Pehle bta deti mai bhi pehen leta”, which left everyone in splits.

In the show, the special guests will be entertained by excellent comedy by Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, and others. In a fun banter, Kapil Sharma mentions that Rajkummar Rao is married now, to which he jokingly replies, “Kitni baat bologe. Dedh saal me do baccho ka record aapka ka hai.” Kapil says that, “Dekhiye Bhaisaab, Aap filmey produce kar re hai, humse jo ho skta hai hum vo kar re hai.”

