TKSS: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover smother each other with kisses, share why they fight

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The couple will be gracing the sets for the Valentine’s Day special episode. The couple will be seen having a great time on the sets of the show as they talk about the amazing chemistry between them. They will also be dancing to Bipasha’s hit songs.

The upcoming episode of the entertainment and comedy show will be full of love as the adorable couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will grace the show. As they enter the stage, Kapil Sharma welcomes them and appreciates Bipasha Basu for her fitness. He jokes, “Ye vo log hote hai jo apni suhaagraat par bhi dudh ni protein shake pi kar sote hai.” Archana Puran Singh asks them the reason for the fights between them. Karan replies that it happens when he makes a mistake. She asks what mistake, to which Karan quips, “Mai har baar alag galti karta hu”, which makes everyone laugh out loud. Bipasha also adds, “Mai jhagda ni karti hu, mai bas bolti hu”, to which Kapil says, “Aur jhagda kya karogi, hunter thodi na marogi usko.” Hearing this, everyone will be seen laughing out loud. The couple will also be seen smothering each other with kisses.

In the episode, the actors will be also be entertained by the hilarious comedy of Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, and others. Bipasha Basu will also be seen dancing with host Kapil Sharma. The couple will also engage in a fun compatibility test.



