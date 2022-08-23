TKSS BTS: Kapil Sharma calls Archana Puran Singh his lucky charm; Latter loves his 'Canada returned' look

Kapil Sharma is one of the most adored Indian entertainers. He began his journey as a singer on a reality show and then went on to do stand-up comedy. He found much success on television, worked in a couple of Bollywood films, and also hosted award shows. Kapil Sharma is gearing up to make a comeback with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), and the actor-comedian also shared his new look from the upcoming season on social media a few days back. Wearing an all-black attire with a white jacket, he captioned the image, “New season, new look”. Kapil started shooting for TKSS yesterday in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio and we can barely wait for this season of the show. Akshay Kumar shot for the inaugural episode of the season as he came to promote his film Cuttputlli, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta.

Kapil shared a couple of photos with his lucky charm Archana Puran Singh, who is also a part of the new season of the super hit comedy show. The photos had Archana and Kapil laughing their hearts out, days before their show airs on national television. Kapil captioned his post, "Always fun shooting with my lucky charm @archanapuransingh #tkss #behindthescenes". Archana was quick to respond to Kapil's post. Her comment read, "Thank you Kapil! And this new 'Canada returned' look of yours is fire. Here's to a great season ahead mwah!". The fun rapport that the duo share is surely palpable from their off-screen chemistry and their interactions on Instagram. Archana was part of the last season of the show too. While Kapil was on his Canada tour, Archana judged India's Laughter Champion, which also found a lot of love from the audiences.

Have a look at Kapil Sharma's Instagram post featuring Archana Puran Singh:

The Kapil Sharma Show will soon premiere on television. There are slight modifications to the cast of the show. Krushna Abhishek, who played the much-loved character of Sapna, has stepped out of the new season, citing agreement issues. Bharti Singh too won’t actively be a part of TKSS’s new season. “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” she had exclusively told Pinkvilla. We wish Kapil Sharma and his team all the very best for the next season of their much-loved show.

