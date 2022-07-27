TKSS fame Sumona Chakravarti on case registered against Ranveer Singh’s viral pics: My modesty is not insulted

Ranveer Singh shared his nude pictures a few days on social media, which have gone viral on social media. While many have appreciated his bold photoshoot and appreciated his look, there are others who are not so pleased with the pictures. Two FIRs has been registered again Simba actor for allegedly hurting women’s sentiments. Actress Sumona Chakravarti took to social media to call out the absurdity of such allegations.

Sumona Chakravarti is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is presently on a world tour with The Kapil Sharma Show team. She has been sharing posts on social media about the success of the shows and the beautiful view of the places they had visited. She recently took to social media, where she reshared a post about an FIR against Ranveer Singh for hurting the sentiments of women. She wrote, “I’am a WOMAN. Neither is my modesty insulted nor my sentiments hurt.”

See the post here-

As per ANI, the FIR has been filed against Ranveer under IPC Sections 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act invoked at Mumbai’s Chembur Police Station. For the uninitiated, an NGO named Shyam Mangaram foundation had filed a complaint stating Ranveer’s nude pics allegedly hurt women’s sentiments. “Last week we saw many nude photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it,” a part of the complaint read while emphasising that such acts should be opposed strongly.

Several Bollywood celebs have come out in Ranveer’s support. His BFF Arjun Kapoor stated if Ranveer is comfortable with his body, people shouldn’t enforce their opinions on him.

Also read- Nakuul Mehta goes the Ranveer Singh way; Wife Jankee Parekh says ‘Put your boxers on Now’