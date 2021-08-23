TKSS: Fan requests Akshay Kumar to make her talk to Shah Rukh Khan; Kapil's witty reply will leave you ROFL

Season 2 of the highly popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is back on the TV screens. On the Sunday episode, the show was graced by the team of Bell Bottom, as obliges a fan by calling up on the show.

Akshay Kumar has been on the sets of the show The Kapil Sharma Show numerous times. This time, he came to promote his movie Bell Bottom. He was accompanied by Vaani Kapoor and on the show. During the show, one of the fans expressed her desire to speak to her favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan. She asked Akshay to call him up and help her talk to him.

Akshay tries to fulfill her wish by calling him but finds that his phone is switched off. She asked him to then call up on another number, to which Kapil Sharma takes a jibe and says, “Shah Rukh Khan PCO mein kaam karte hai”.

Akshay tries another number but to no avail. The fan then asks him to call , which makes everyone laugh out loud, including Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

Kapil joked “Saari baat aap pe aayegi. Gauri bhabhi bolengi, ‘Akshay ji aap bigaad rahe hai humare pati ko’” He adds, “So sweet of you, paaji.”