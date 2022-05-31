TKSS Finale: Kapil teases Maniesh Paul on playing Kiara's brother in JugJugg Jeeyo, Neetu mimics Anil Kapoor

The upcoming episode of the top-rated entertainment show hosted by Kapil Sharma, The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the star cast of the upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. The upcoming episode will be the final episode of the season. The show will be graced by the Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhavan. They will also be accompanied by ace comic actors, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli. The guests will be seen having a gala time and engaging in fun banter with the host.

In the promo of the show, Kapil Sharma is seen welcoming the cast. He tells Neetu Kapoor that it's great that she came with Anil Kapoor as he entered the stage dancing, earlier he came with Satish Kaushik and he was not in a jolly mood. His comment makes everyone laugh out loud. He also teased Kiara Advani for making excuses to meet him as she came for her film promotions earlier too. Kapil Sharma was also seen pulling Maniesh Paul’s leg as he asked him about his role in the movie. As he replies that he is playing Kiara’s brother, Kapil quips, “Ye Dharma ki film mili hai ki karma ka fal mila hai tujhe.” All the guests and audience are seen in splits over Kapil’s statement.

In the episode, Varun Dhawan also declared that everyone can mimic Anil Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor gave an example as she copied his tone and said, “Kaisa lag rha hu”, and shared that even if he is not looking good, one has to say very nice.

See the promo here- CLICK

In the episode, the guests will also be entertained by the comedies of Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. The star cast is seen dancing along with the comedians on their high energy peppy song from their movie.

