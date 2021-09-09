TKSS: Fun banter between Govinda and Kapil Sharma on 'flirting with actresses' will leave you ROFL

The new season of the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show has returned after a short break, and it is full of comedy and entertainment. The upcoming episode of the show will be comedy king of Bollywood, Govinda along with his wife. The actor will be seen having a great time on the show as the couple will be entertained by the acts of the comedy teams.

A new promo of the upcoming episode of the show The Kapil Sharma Show has been released on social media. In the episode, Kapil Sharma and megastar Govinda are seen engaging in funny banter as Kapil askes him that he has heard that his wife has given him the freedom to flirt with the actresses, but she accompanies him to all his projects, so he is confused what kind of freedom is that. To this, Govinda’s wife shares that she just comes along to watch the shooting. Govinda also jokes, “Itna ache see kaam dekhti hai ki kaam kar de’, and hearing this everyone burst into laughter.

The new season of the show includes a bigger cast including Sudesh Lahiri, Gaurav Gera, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravorty, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and others. The cast also includes Archana Puran Singh. Till now the new season has graced the teams of Bhuj: The Pride of India and BellBottom, veteran actors Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, , and the Indian Hockey team. The upcoming episodes will be full of laughter and entertainment as Govinda’s wife will spill secrets of her husband and share anecdotes.

