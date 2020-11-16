  1. Home
TKSS: Govinda takes witty jibe at nephew Krushna Abhishek as latter refuses to perform with his ‘mama’ on show

In the Diwali special episode, Bollywood actor Govinda once again appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, his nephew Krushna Abhishek refused to be a part of the episode.
7878 reads Mumbai
Govinda’s animosity with his nephew Krushna Abhishek has been known to everyone in the telly world. The mama-bhatija have been at loggerheads for years and their issues don’t seem to resolve anytime. Recently, their animosity once again grabbed the eyeballs after Krushna refused to be a part of Diwali special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which featured Govinda as a celebrity guest. While Krushna’s absence raised a lot of eyebrows, it is reported that Govinda has taken a jibe at his nephew on the show.

This happened after Chandu Chaiwala aka Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti aka Bhoori performed on the show. Host Kapil Sharma introduced them as 'kaamchor' artists. Chandu told Govinda that he pushed Kapil and brought him to Mumbai from Amritsar and now he has his own show. Then Govinda, whose relationship with his nephew Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna turned sour recently, gave a witty response to Chandu and said, "Tujhe kaam de na de tere bhaanje ko zarur dega.” Although Govinda didn’t take Krushna’s name, it was evident that he had taken an indirect dig at Krushna.

To note, Govinda and Krushna had a major fallout in 2018. In a recent interview with TOI, Krushna has revealed that he had learnt about Govinda coming on The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest just a few days ago. Talking about their fallout, Krushna stated that he had a strong relationship with mama, however, their issues have affected him adversely. “Enmity has affected me badly. When the relationship between two people is strained, it’s difficult to perform comedy,” he added.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma: Krushna Abhishek REVEALS why he 'ditched' episode ft Govinda: Enmity has affected me badly

Credits :Sony Tv Instagram

