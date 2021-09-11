TKSS: Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii team & Govinda to grace Kapil Sharma’s show for an entertaining weekend

The new season The Kapil Sharma Show has been garnering a lot of appreciation for its entertainment quotient. While Kapil has brought together the team of Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti etc, it has also been bringing some of the interesting guests on the show. Interestingly, this weekend The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the team of Thalaivii including , director A L Vijay, and producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh followed by Govinda, Sunita Ahuja and their daughter Tina.

Interestingly, director A L Vijay and producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri will be seen singing praises for Kangana and will call her a great performer who is dedicated and fearless. This isn’t all. Vijay also stated that when Kangana had given a nod for Thalaivii, it has been one of the most memorable days of his life. The episode will also feature several fun elements wherein Kapil will be seen making an attempt to find a suitable boy for the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress and even quizzed her about the choice of a boyfriend she wants in her real life.

On the other hand, Govinda, who is known for giving several hit movies in his career so far, reminisced the success of the 1993 release Aankhen. The actor recalled how the monkey in the movie stole the thunder from him and Chunky Pandey. Furthermore, Govinda’s family will also be seen sharing interesting revelations about their family life including his daughter Tina proving to be a true blue daddy’s girl. Overall, the upcoming episodes on TKSS will be high on the entertainment quotient.

Meanwhile, Govinda has been making the headlines ever since his wife Sunita Ahuja had addressed his tiff with nephew Krushna Abhishek. In an interview, Sunita stated, “I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue”.

