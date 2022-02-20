TKSS: Kapil Sharma asks Neha Dhupia how she made her co-star wash his hand 5 times before she kissed it

The much-anticipated thriller A Thursday, starring Yami Gautam released on an OTT platform this Thursday. Behzad Khambata directed the film, which tells the narrative of Naina Jaiswal, a school teacher. Yami Gautam plays Naina, a kidnapper who abducts 16 school children. A well-crafted fascinating plot swings around this narrative, revealing more and more shocking things as the movie proceeds. Yami Gautam, Karanvir Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia play significant roles in the movie. The movie has been a racer amongst fans ever since it released and fans have been going gaga over Yami’s performance. Even Neha Dhupia’s character of a pregnant ACP has been applauded by the masses.

This weekend, A Thursday team headed over to the mega-successful show The Kapil Sharma Show sets to promote their movie. Kapil, staying true to his humorous and teasing personality had numerous questions lined up for the actors as we saw in the promo. In one of the segments, Kapil reveals how Neha Dhupia asked her co-star Mahesh Manjrekar in Dus Kahaniyaan to wash his five times before she kissed it for a scene in the movie. Neha funnily reacted and had quite a strong comeback. She said, “Main shaadishuda hun, main bilkul aise roles ab…” gesturing that she doesn't do such roles anymore.

To this, Kapil’s response had everyone in splits. He asked her if she even asked the pani puri vendors to wash their hands or take a bath. The whole scene was super comedic, leaving the actors and audience alike booming with laughter.

