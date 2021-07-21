TKSS: Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek & others get vaccinated against COVID 19 as they gear up for a comeback

Kapil Sharma came with a massive surprise for his fans as he had announced the return of his much popular The Kapil Sharma Show. The renowned comedian had taken to social media to share the big news and had shared pics with his team including Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar. While Archana Puran Singh will also be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedy show will witness a new addition to the team as Sudesh Lehri has also been roped in for TKSS.

Needless to say, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Amid this, the team of TKSS decided to get themselves vaccinated against COVID 19 before making a comeback on the sets. Kapil shared a picture of himself with Krushna, Bharti, Sudesh, Kiku and Chandan from the vaccination centre. The team of The Kapil Sharma Show was seen posing with the banner which read as “I am COVID 19 vaccinated”. Asking his fans if they are vaccinated against the deadly virus, Kapil wrote, “Are you ? #vaccinated #covid #covid19 #2021 #tkss3 #thekapilsharmashow”.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, the makers are yet to announce the premiere date for The Kapil Sharma Show. However, looks like the team is planning to take all the possible precautionary measure in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic that has claimed lakhs of lives across the country. It will be interesting to see what new twists the makers will introduce in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

